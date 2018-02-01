Subscribe to our free weekly newsletter here.

Thursday, Feb. 1: In case you’ve missed it, we’re here to let you know you need to check out the Nebraska-based web series Stuck. Tonight you can catch the second half of the second season premiere at the Alamo Drafthouse, followed by a Q&A with director Faustus McGreeves. The Stuck Season 2 Spring Premiere starts at 7 p.m., so if you want to catch up, you need to start binge-watching now, and you can do so here. But even if you aren’t caught up, what better way to become a fan than seeing it on the big screen? Get your tickets here.

Friday, Feb. 2: Gals, make this Friday special for you. Head to the Blackstone area for Hello Blackstone–Galentine’s Edition. Located inside the old Pulp store, there will be over 10 vendors to peruse. Oliver & Tate will be doing hair and makeup to get you ready for a Friday night out. Plus, you can even do a little pre-gaming. Did we mention raffles? Celebrate you this Friday with some shopping, drinks, and pampering. Find out what else they have to offer here.

Friday, Feb. 2: This is your chance to check out seven up-and-coming local artists in one spot. Missed Connections is at the Petshop gallery in Benson. Yes, this is based on the missed connections we all know and love to make fun of. See how the artists interpret love, heartbreak, and hookups. Enjoy the live performance piece, and don’t forget to get yourself a free candy heart button. To learn more about the artists, and the show, swipe here.

Saturday, Feb. 3: Aw, yeah. It’s that time of year again. Whether Punxsutawney Phil turns tail or not, the 40th Annual Groundhog Prom must go on. Get thee to Sokol Auditorium for costumes, shenanigans, and live music from Omaha favorites Satchel Grande, Monkey Funk, and The Bishops. Celebrate 40 years of defiance and debauchery at this beloved event, and don’t forget to flaunt your fearless fashion garb. Get the full details of your mission here.

Sunday, Feb. 4: Why not start and end your weekend with some shopping? Made With Love Market is giving you yet another opportunity to shop local at The Waiting Room and Reverb Lounge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday. Find gifts for others or gift yourself a little something from one of the numerous vendors at this special holiday market. Of course, shopping gets even better with a cocktail or two, so get your Sunday funday on while supporting local businesses. For a full list of vendors, go here.