Pick of the Week—Sunday, Feb. 3: It’s Super Bowl time, and we know you’ll have plenty of options for places to enjoy the game—whether at home, a friend’s house, or a sports bar. But just in case you haven’t decided yet, we want to let you know some of our picks for this Sunday. (And yes, it’s mostly about the food.)

—The pre-game Super Brunch at Mula: This is not your typical Super Bowl kickoff party, but it’s definitely one worth checking out. Brunch, tequila, and a DJ may just be the best way to pre-game for the big game. (Be sure to make a reservation!) This party goes until 3:30 p.m. Find out more here.

—The Second Annual Puppy Bowl Watch Party at Jerzes Sports Bar: You know we couldn’t NOT recommend a Puppy Bowl event. You can eat $1 hot dogs, the kids can have free corn dog meals, and there will even be dog-themed drinks. This one’s for the whole family, with coloring sheets for the kids and chances to win gift cards. The event goes from 2-4 p.m. Details here.

—The Sociable Inn Chili Contest: Chili, beer, football, and prizes—what more could you want? If you don’t want to do a lot of driving around, hunker down for the whole shebang at this one. Learn more here.

Honorable mentions for where to enjoy the game include the KoZee Chili Cookoff, the Super Buffet 2019 at Cunningham’s Pub and Grill, and the specials at Scorz Sports Center.

You can also have fun at Flixx; Interlude Lounge; O’Leaver’s; Slowdown; Therapy Bar and Grill; Reverb Lounge; and Skyybox, among others. Check out our online Live Events Calendar for other things to do and places to go.

Thursday, Jan. 31: Things are warming up at Ozone Lounge tonight, thanks to the Ed Archibald CD Release Party. Archibald is celebrating the release of his latest CD, Omaha State of Mind. With over 40 years of playing jazz, blues, soul, and R&B, he’s developed a signature sound influenced that draws the listener in. The cover for this party includes a copy of the CD and a $20 Ozone voucher. Want to know more about this Omaha legend? You can read more here. For more information on the event, click here.

Friday, February 1: On the first Friday of February (and every month) you can attend Family Night at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs for free. This month you can spend the evening exploring the drama of film making and the railroad. You can take a “Hollywood Rides the Rails” tour of the museum. play with shadow puppets, walk the red carpet, and participate in several other family-friendly activities. Best of all, you can watch the 1939 Cecil B. DeMille’s film Union Pacific while enjoying some popcorn. Find out more about this and other upcoming events at the museum here.

Friday, Feb. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 10: If you are unfamiliar with the story of Chief Standing Bear, 140 years ago he appeared in court and demanded that a federal Judge recognize that Indians are “persons” under the law. Return to Niobrara, which opened last week at The Rose Theater, tells the tale of the chief’s grandson, Steven, and his own struggle to hang on to his identity. You can get tickets to this show here.

Saturday, Feb. 2: While the Chinese New Year doesn’t officially start until Tuesday, February 5, you can start enjoying the festivities that surround it now. This weekend, catch the Chinese New Year’s Lion Dance at one of China Buffett’s three locations. (Or if you’re really lucky, you could potentially catch all three!) The Lion Dance is a traditional Chinese dance performed on big occasions for good luck. If you can’t make it out, be sure to follow Omaha Magazine on Facebook for a live video of lion dancers. To find out more about the event, try your luck here.