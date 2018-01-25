Subscribe to our free weekly newsletter here.

PICK OF THE WEEK–Saturday, Jan. 27: In the mood for some rockin’ Midwest blues music with heavy guitar riffs? Then you need to catch 35th and Taylor at The Session Room. While lead singer Anna Taylor might seem too young to be singing the blues, she is already a seasoned veteran when it comes to performing, having appeared on The Voice at the age of 16. The show starts at 7 p.m., but if you’re running a little late, don’t worry about stopping for food. They will have a limited menu available that evening. To find out more about the event and the band, head here.

Thursday, Jan. 25: It’s too cold out for rollerblading or biking, but don’t let that stop you from getting some fun exercise. Head to Old School Skate Nite! at Skate Daze, hosted by Arbor Street Studios. Every Thursday from now until May 31, you can enjoy your favorite old-school hip-hop and R&B music while working out those weird leg muscles you only seem to find when you’re trying to keep yourself from falling. Get out of the house and experience a true throwback Thursday. Find out more here.

Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27: Award-winning violinist Jinjoo Cho will be in Omaha this weekend at the Omaha Conservatory of Music. She will be performing a free concert on Friday at 7 p.m. But if you can’t make it out for that, she’s also interacting with selected students in a master class from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. This is open to the public as well. You won’t want to miss seeing this charismatic, vibrant violinist in person. Learn more about the concert here. Check out what else the conservatory has to offer here.

Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27: Be among the first to check out Omaha’s own vaudevillian extravaganza this weekend when the Benson Theatre presents Vaudeville Frolic at B Side. This Friday marks the first in a series of monthly showcases grouping together acts that one otherwise wouldn’t see performing on the same stage. From magic, to comedy, to martial arts, there will be a little something of interest for everyone. Proceeds from these events will benefit the theater’s capital campaign. Tap your way over here for more information.

Saturday, Jan. 27: It’s time to dress up for a good cause again. Rosie Rocks a Night in Monte Carlo is a black-tie-optional benefit for The Rose Theater, and this year it will be at the new Marriott in downtown’s Capitol District. This adults-only event is sure to show you a good time, with dinner, dancing, cocktails, and ritzy raffle prizes. The good times start at 5:30 p.m. Be sure to get your tickets beforehand for this exclusive annual fundraiser. Dance it over here to purchase yours now.

Sunday, Jan. 28: If you know anything about The Max, you know it’s time for the prestigious Miss Max Pageant. This is the 34th Miss Max show and if you haven’t been, well, what’s stopping you? It’s a full night of fun, entertainment, glamour, and competition. If you think RuPaul’s Drag Race is a good show, you haven’t seen anything yet. Check out the former queens of the night, and cheer on your favorite contestant. The pageantry starts at 9 p.m. To find out more, sashay it over here.