PICK OF THE WEEK: Thursday, Jan. 18: Scotch aficionados, rejoice. Tonight is the first night of Joslyn Castles Speakeasy Series, and they are kicking it off with a Scotch Tasting. Omaha’s own Scotch expert Mary Tomes of the Dundee Dell will be there to guide you through. Certified cheese professional Miranda McQuillan will be on hand with pairings for the flight of six Scottish whiskeys you’ll get to try. Start the evening with a rare tour of George Joslyn’s “mancave” basement. What better way to combine a love of history and booze? To keep an eye out for future speakeasy events, ring the buzzer here.

Friday, Jan. 19: If you’re in the mood for some hip-hop, but you like to keep it refined, A Night of Symphonic Hip-Hop featuring Wyclef Jean is a show you’ve got to see. Not only do you get to see the Grammy Award-winning former Fugee present his fusion hip-hop with a live orchestra, you’ll also get to see Omaha’s own Kethro and CJ Mills open for him at the Holland Performing Arts Center. Get your tickets here now, and don’t forget to show your support for the local acts.

Saturday, Jan. 20: In what looks to be an annual event, this Saturday you can get out and show your support for women and resist what has become the status quo by attending the 2018 Omaha Women’s March. LGBTQIA people and any people who don’t quite identify with those labels are all welcome here. Design your own sign beforehand at Urban Abbey downtown, but be sure to get to the starting point on 14th Street by 1 p.m. Don’t forget the after party at Slowdown starts at 6 p.m., so you’ll have plenty of time to warm up before dancing any lingering anger away. March on over here to find out more.

Saturday, Jan. 20: If you haven’t been to The Trap Room yet (and weirdly, some of you haven’t) you now have the perfect excuse. This Saturday is the Inaugural Trap Room Showcase with Brad Hoshaw. Listen to some sweet acoustic music while sipping the finest cocktails made by the finest bartenders in town. The music only lasts from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., so be sure to get there and find a comfy seat early. For more details, click here.

Sunday, Jan. 21: Get your nostalgia fix this Sunday with the Tom Petty Celebration/Benefit with Ventura Boulevard at Chrome Lounge. Ventura Boulevard is a supergroup of Omaha musicians coming together in their love and appreciation of Petty and his music. This doesn’t have to be your last dance. Come out and help them celebrate the weird one’s life while supporting a good cause, or causes in this case, including two of Petty’s own favorites. Time to move on—over here for more information.