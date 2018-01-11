Subscribe to this weekly newsletter here.

PICK OF THE WEEK: Thursday, Jan. 11: Musical virtuoso Dereck Higgins has just added another item to his always hectic schedule. An Evening with Dereck Higgins at the Down Under kicks off tonight at 9 p.m. and will be a monthly event at the DU. The series will feature live music from Higgins and a special guest. This week features his solo project, DHX, and his jazz-fusion project, Chemicals, with an interactive art exhibit curated by Hugo’s Art Galleries. Best of all? It’s free. Learn more about the show here and keep an eye out for upcoming shows here.

Friday, Jan. 12: Has work seemed mind-numbingly dull since the holidays? Kickstart your brain and find a little inspiration by attending This Too Shall Pass – Thoughts on Humans, Water, and Place at Project Project. This multi-sensory exhibit is artist Brent Witters’ attempt to leave his comfort zone, allowing him to engage four of the five major senses – sight, sound, smell, and touch. The show goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find out more about the show and the artist here.

Friday, Jan. 12: Urban Omaha Entertainment is bringing you unWINEd at Della Costa this Friday evening. Enjoy live music brought to you by the event’s director of music, Greg Bowie, while celebrating January’s professional of the month and small business of the month. This is also a perfect chance to check out what Della Costa has to offer, as their $5 tapas menu will be available, as well as $3 wine. The unwinding begins at 7:30 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. Get more details here.

Saturday, Jan. 13: This month’s Missing Kitten Comedy Show presents L.A.-based comedian Danny Solomon at The Backline, and features standup comedian Adam Newman, with Brad Stewart and Michael Greenberg. There’s so much funny wafting off these guys they had to have two shows. The first one starts at 9 p.m., the second one at 10:30 p.m. Warm up with Whose Backline is it Anyway, starting at 7 p.m. For more information about the performers, go here.

Saturday, Jan. 13: Do you like music that’s poppy, yet esoteric? Punky yet folky? Then this show is perfect for you. Head to O’ Leaver’s to see the Hussies, Karen Meat, Dubb Nubb, and Detachable Limbs strut their stuff and croon their little souls out. This music extravaganza starts at 10 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m. You can get all this show for only $5, so be sure to get there early. Click here to find out more about the bands.

Sunday, Jan. 14: If you missed last week’s Omaha Magazine launch party, that’s a damn shame. Luckily, you will have another chance to check out Hi-Fi House at this week’s special event, Clarence Tilton/Monday Mourners – new split LP first listen. These alt-country bands have come together to produce a split LP featuring five songs from each Midwestern group. Everyone is welcome at this all-ages event, even if you don’t already have a membership. It starts at 4 p.m. and will stomp on until 7 p.m. Get all the info here.