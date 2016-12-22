Let’s be honest. We all have our dirty secrets—sometimes that secret is a collection of things. Some people may keep those collections confined to a drawer or a closet, but if you are like me, the clutter just expands into other places, sometimes into an entire room.

That is where my vision of “killing two birds with one stone” came to mind.

We have just one lonely room left in our whole house that has not been renovated, and in it sits all my clutter and to-do DIY projects.

Rather than feel overwhelmed with trying to tackle too much at one time for my renovation project, why not spread it out all year long? Then you can see how the steps of the renovation come together for one functional room—a dressing room!

We are not talking about a room that has been turned into a closet. While there will be a closet in it, the room needs to serve multiple functions and become a pretty extension of our house.

Normally I like to renovate a room and then decorate it, but in this instance, I want to create each project individually and show you what functions each project plans to serve. We will start with the March/April issue, and end with the grand reveal in January/February 2018.

Along the way I will work on the room itself, painting walls and trim, and reconfiguring the closet to maximize the space.

I hope you look forward to my first piece in the next issue, and I look forward to any feedback. Don’t forget to follow us on social media.

